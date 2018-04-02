Anti-racism protests against 'Punish a Muslim Day'

A demonstration is being held at the Mound in Edinburgh on Tuesday evening.

Racist letter: Anonymously posted to homes in England. Tell Mama UK

Scottish anti-racism campaigners have organised a protest against Islamophobia on a day branded "Punish a Muslim Day".

A demonstration is being held in Edinburgh on Tuesday to coincide with other events across the UK.

The protests are in response to flyers posted through doors in London, the Midlands, and Yorkshire urging people to carry out racist attacks.

Muhammad Adrees, convener of the Muslim Council of Scotland, claimed they have already caused Islamophobic incidents, although none were sent to addresses in Scotland.

Labour MSP Anas Sarwar said he is aware of five incidents in Glasgow which may be linked to the letters, including an allegation that a schoolboy asked a young girl if he could pull her hijab off and film it to "earn points".

The letters list a series of racist activities with accompanying scores.

Speakers at the event on the Mount from 5.30pm will include Scottish Trades Union Congress president Satnam Ner.

The Muslim Women's Association of Edinburgh has urged people to counter the racist campaign by taking part in "Love a Muslim Day" instead.

"We are asking supporters to post positive messages to Muslims on social media throughout the day on Tuesday," a spokeswoman said.

"The perpetrator of the hate letter is inciting hatred and violence and this act must be prosecuted as a hate crime.

"Sending poison pen letters has always been a very serious crime precisely because of the distress it causes and the fact that the author is anonymous is disgusting cowardice."

