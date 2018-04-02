Police name motorcyclist who died after accident on A7
David Regan, 54, left the road between Selkirk and Galashiels around 12.12pm on March 20.
Police have named a motorcyclist who died following an accident on the A7 last month.
David Regan, 54, of Edinburgh, was seriously injured between Selkirk and Galashiels around 12.12pm on March 20.
His red Kawaskai ZZR 600cc left the road as it was travelling northbound past Boleside at around 12.20pm.
Mr Regan was taken to Borders General Hospital and later transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
He died in the early hours of March 22.
