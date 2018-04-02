Police name motorcyclist who died after accident on A7

David Regan, 54, left the road between Selkirk and Galashiels around 12.12pm on March 20.

Police: Mr Regan was travelling northbound past Boleside when his bike left the road. Google

Police have named a motorcyclist who died following an accident on the A7 last month.

David Regan, 54, of Edinburgh, was seriously injured between Selkirk and Galashiels around 12.12pm on March 20.

His red Kawaskai ZZR 600cc left the road as it was travelling northbound past Boleside at around 12.20pm.

Mr Regan was taken to Borders General Hospital and later transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

He died in the early hours of March 22.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.