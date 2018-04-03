Tributes to 'funky gran' killed in bin lorry collision

Norah Beryl Poole, 90, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene in Edinburgh.

Norah Beryl Poole died at the scene in Edinburgh. Police Scotland/Dave Gibb

A woman who died after being struck by a bin lorry has been described as a 'funky gran' by her family.

Norah Beryl Poole, known as Beryl, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision in Edinburgh on Friday, March 30.

The 90-year-old, from Sheffield, was knocked down on Piersfield Terrace, near to Northfield Broadway.

In a statement released through police, her family said: "Beryl, mum or gran was much loved by family and friends.

"She lived independently to the last, taking herself out most days, making full use of her free bus pass - Yorkshire lass that she was!

"There were longer trips abroad too, visiting further flung family. Her two grandchildren knew her as their 'funky gran', often seen in bright rainbow shoes, sparkly jumper and jaunty cap.

"She was always good company, enjoying simple cafe trips where she'd re-tell her stories over a cappuccino and scone.

"We will all miss her greatly."

Police are still investigating the incident and have urged anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 1360 of the 30th March.

