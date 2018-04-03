CCTV appeal following attempted robbery at city shop

The suspect tried to steal money from the Restalrig Road store on Sunday, March 25.

CCTV: Police are investigating an attempted robbery. Police Scotland

A CCTV image has been released following an attempted robbery at a shop in Edinburgh.

The incident took place at around 8pm on Sunday, March 25, when a man entered the Sahib Store on Restalrig Road and tried to steal money from the 56-year-old shopkeeper.

Officers investigating the incident believe that the individual pictured in the image will be able to assist them with their inquires.

They have also released a description of the man and asked that anyone who recognises him to contact them as soon as possible.

He is described as being of mixed race and around 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build.

At the time of the incident he was wearing dark clothing, grey trainers and had a nose ring.

Detective Constable Peter Gilzean from the Violence Reduction Unit at Gayfield Police Station said: "This was a frightening experience for the shopkeeper and we are continuing with our inquiries.

"If you believe you can help identify the male pictured then please contact police immediately."

Anyone with information can contact the VRU at Gayfield Police Station via 101.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.