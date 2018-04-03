Ex-soldier shook five-month-old baby girl until brain bled

Hayley Davidson died in hospital after being found at a house in Buckhaven, Fife.

Hayley Davidson: Man admitted culpable homicide.

A former soldier has admitted killing his girlfriend's five-month-old daughter by repeatedly shaking her until her brain bled.

Hayley Davidson was found at a house in Buckhaven, Fife, on Valentine's Day in February 2016, and died three days later in hospital.

Gordon McKay, 38, was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty at the High Court in Livingston to a reduced charge of culpable homicide on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Jane Farquharson said Hayley's mum Catherine Davidson left her daughter alone with McKay for an hour to get her two older children ready for a day out with her grandmother.

At 11.19am, Mrs Davidson got a text message from McKay saying "come quick!" and she ran along to his house with her two daughters.

Miss Farquharson said: "Mrs Davidson walked into the living room where she found the accused leaning over her daughter Hayley, administering CPR."

Paramedics who arrived within seven minutes found Mrs Davidson in a distressed state and Hayley "pale, floppy and unresponsive".

Before the ambulance arrived, Miss Farquharson said, McKay had told his partner he had left Hayley alone to run a bath.

'When he returned to check on her, Hayley had wriggled down the beanbag. He stroked her face and found her unresponsive. Mr McKay then described picking Hayley up and giving her a shake.' Prosecutor Jane Farquharson

She added: "When he returned to check on her, Hayley had wriggled down the beanbag. He stroked her face and found her unresponsive. Mr McKay then described picking Hayley up and giving her a shake."

Doctors at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh carried out scans which indicated a bleed around Hayley's brain consistent with a significant head trauma, and in particular a shaking-type injury.

Hayley died at the hospital on February 17 after brain scans confirmed no activity.

Solicitor advocate John Scott, defending, said McKay, who has two sons of his own living with his former partner in Inverness, was an ex-soldier who had served four years in the army, including duty in the Middle East.

He said the defence was in the process of obtaining a psychiatric report to show whether he suffered PTSD as a result of his military service.

Deferring sentence until next month, Lord Uist told McKay: "You have pleaded guilty to the grave crime of causing the death of a baby by shaking her.

"As Mr Scott has recognised on your behalf, this is bound to result in a custodial sentence."

McKay declined to comment as he left court with members of his family.

