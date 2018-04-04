Two injured in fight between family and six men on train

The attack happened between Edinburgh Waverley and Helensburgh Central.

Attack: Six men left the train after assault.

Two people were taken to hospital after a fight involving six men and a family on board a train.

The attack happened on the 8.54pm service between Edinburgh Waverley and Helensburgh Central on Saturday.

Up to six men got into an argument with a family before two people were taken to hospital for a broken nose and minor cuts.

The men then left the train at Livingston North Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 08004 05040.

