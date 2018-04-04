  • STV
Paying for Edinburgh parking more expensive than a fine

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

Parking fees rocket beyond £4 an hour in some parts of the capital.

Charge: In some areas of Edinburgh, it's cheaper to pay a fine than parking.
Charge: In some areas of Edinburgh, it's cheaper to pay a fine than parking. PA Images

Drivers parking in Edinburgh city centre for more than eight hours are better off paying a fine than council charges.

Some parking spaces now cost £4.20 per hour - a rise of around 10% from the previous £3.80 an hour.

This means eight hours of city centre parking now costs £33.60.

A parking fine will set you back just £30 if it is paid within 14 days.

However, there are some drawbacks to anyone thinking of parking illegally.

Anyone given more than 20 parking tickets can have their wheels clamped, setting them back £40 to have it released as well as the original £30 parking fine.

And any vehicle found to be illegally parked in a high-priority area - such as bus lanes, or in an area where it is obstructing traffic flow - can be impounded by the council.

The charge to release an impounded car is £150, plus the original £30 fine. Drivers will also be charged £20 for every day the car is stored.

If you are issued with two parking tickets for the same offence, your car can also be impounded.

The council has no power to change the cost of a parking fine, which is set by the Scottish Government.

'Short stay on-street parking helps support the local economy by allowing the turnover of parking spaces.'
Councillor Lesley Macinnes

Edinburgh's transport convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: "Parking enforcement is central to ensuring safety and accessibility for all road users.

"Short stay on-street parking helps support the local economy by allowing the turnover of parking spaces and encouraging higher footfall to the city's many businesses.

"It's also important to note that any resulting income is reinvested in road maintenance and transport infrastructure across Edinburgh.

"It would be rather selfish of people to decide to occupy a parking space in this way, at the expense of others and despite knowing that it's breaking the rules.

"What's more, drivers doing so put themselves at significant risk of having their vehicle moved to the car pound and facing a £180 release fee, or receiving multiple fines.

"As was reported earlier this week, our plans for Central Edinburgh Transformation focus on making the city centre a better place to live, work and visit, creating a healthier, more welcoming space for all.

"By investing in cycling, walking and public transport, while also improving the public realm, we aim to make active and sustainable travel a more attractive and easy choice, reducing the need to rely on private cars."

