Major works to begin on one of Edinburgh's busiest roads

Three junctions will be upgraded.

Major resurfacing works are set to begin on one of Edinburgh's busiest roads.

The £1.5m project on the A7 will begin on Monday, April 9, and is expected to take three months.

The works, which also include upgrades to three junctions, will mostly take place overnight.

They will focus on the stretch between Newington Road and Hunter Square.

Junction upgrades will take place at East Preston Street, Bernard Terrace and West Richmond Street.

Edinburgh council transport convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: "These are very significant works to vastly improve the quality of the road surface and travel experience for everyone heading in or out of town along the A7, whether they're walking or going by bike, bus or car.

"We recognise that major projects like these unfortunately can't happen without some inconvenience to people's daily routines and we will make every effort to communicate alternative routes and to keep noise and disruption to a minimum.

"This is a major £1.5m investment in one of Edinburgh's principal arterial routes and I'm sure everyone who lives, works or commutes along the route will welcome the improvements."

