Man fighting for life after fire rips through city flats
The blaze happened on the top floor of a three-storey block in Edinburgh.
A man is fighting for his life after a fire at a block of flats.
The blaze happened on the top floor of a three-storey block on West Granton Road in Edinburgh.
The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition following the fire at 7.50am on Wednesday.
More than 20 firefighters were called to tackle the flames.
The road was also closed in both directions.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A man was taken to St John's Hospital in a critical condition.
"We assisted in the closure of the road."
