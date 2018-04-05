Man fighting for life after fire rips through city flats

The blaze happened on the top floor of a three-storey block in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh: Road was closed during fire. STV

A man is fighting for his life after a fire at a block of flats.

The blaze happened on the top floor of a three-storey block on West Granton Road in Edinburgh.

The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition following the fire at 7.50am on Wednesday.

More than 20 firefighters were called to tackle the flames.

The road was also closed in both directions.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A man was taken to St John's Hospital in a critical condition.

"We assisted in the closure of the road."

