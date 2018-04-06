More urgent repairs needed at wall collapse school

Faults in the roof and ceiling were found two years after a major incident in Edinburgh.

The wall collapsed at Oxgangs Primary School two years ago. Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/PA Images

More urgent repairs are to be carried out on a school in Edinburgh where a wall collapsed.

Faults have been found in the roof and suspended ceilings of Oxgangs Primary, just over two years after the incident which led to 17 temporary school closures in the capital.

Edinburgh Council said the school was made safe during inspections last month, but more repairs will take place during the Easter holiday.

Around nine tonnes of masonry fell during a storm at the school in January 2016 due to defects in wall construction.

An independent inquiry by Professor John Cole found only timing and luck meant there were no injuries or deaths.

The 17 schools were closed in 2016 while checks and repairs were carried out.

Edinburgh council chief executive Andrew Kerr said: "I fully understand parents will be concerned at these latest developments but I want to reassure them that action is being taken to fix these issues.

"We have always stated that the health and safety of our pupils and staff is paramount which is why we are making sure these issues are remedied immediately."

He also criticised the Edinburgh Schools Partnership, which is the body responsible for building and maintaining 17 schools in the city.

Mr Kerr said: "We are extremely concerned at these latest construction defects at Oxgangs Primary School following the wall collapse two years ago and the Edinburgh Schools Partnership have to be held accountable.

"It was our own proactive inspections that identified these latest issues and we will be seeking answers from ESP as they have once again let down the parents and council over the condition of the school."

