Six-year-old girl sells toys to raise money for animals

The youngster from Edinburgh wants to collect £100 for the Scottish SPCA.

Alyssa with some of the toys she plans to sell. Scottish SPCA

A six-year-old girl is selling her toys to raise money for sick animals.

Alyssa, from Portobello in Edinburgh, plans to raise £100 for the Scottish SPCA.

She decided to get involved after finding the animal welfare charity's appeal at her door.

Alyssa's mum Anna said: "Alyssa has a much loved soft toy collection and decided to give some of her toys away to help the animals in the care of the Scottish SPCA.

"She has decided to donate the unclaimed toys to charity when she reaches her £100 target."

Scottish SPCA superintendent Sharon Comrie said: "We were touched to hear about Alyssa selling her beloved toys to raise funds for Scotland's animals.

"We don't receive any government or lottery funding which means we rely on the public to be able to continue our work rescuing and rehoming animals in desperate need of our help.

"Alyssa saw Snoop the dog on our appeal which urged her to start fundraising.

"Snoop was extremely emaciated and after being rehabilitated in our care, he made a full recovery and has now found his forever home."

Anyone who would like to help Alyssa reach her fundraising target should text £1 to 70070 or visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anna-bennett10.

