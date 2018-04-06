  • STV
  • MySTV

World's largest balloon sculpture on show at Scots museum

STV

The sculpture, which aims to mimic a black hole, took six days to make from 30,000 balloons.

30,000 balloons are involved in the display.
30,000 balloons are involved in the display. SWNS

The world's largest balloon sculpture has come to Edinburgh.

The colourful sculpture, which aims to mimic a black hole, took six days to make and used a total of 30,000 balloons, with the help of three skilled artists and ten volunteers.

It is suspended at the Grand Gallery in the National Museum of Scotland.

The process for building the impressive structure involves a lot of earplugs and protective tape and uses a similar technique to weaving.

American artist Jason Hackenworth said that he wanted his installation, called Event Horizon, to create something so big that it got people to stop in their tracks.

He said: "The idea is to stop time. To stop the compulsive thoughts, stop worrying about what is happening today or what happened yesterday and just stand still in a moment of pure silence in awe.

"I wanted to create something so massive and astounding that people would be so awe-struck for that moment in time and would stop to just be there in the moment.

"The process to make the sculpture hurts everything.

"We cover our fingers with protective tape, we wear knee pads because we are on our knees all day and use earplugs because of the noise of the popping balloons. "

Amanda Tyndall, Edinburgh International Science Festival director, hopes that those who see it will be awe-struck by the huge installation.

She said: "The festival explores the theme of life, existence and our place in the universe and we wanted a really huge centrepiece to celebrate our 30th birthday.

"We're hoping audiences will come in here, stand underneath it and be awe-inspired and take a moment out of their busy lives to contemplate their own existence."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.