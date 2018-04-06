World's largest balloon sculpture on show at Scots museum

The sculpture, which aims to mimic a black hole, took six days to make from 30,000 balloons.

30,000 balloons are involved in the display. SWNS

The world's largest balloon sculpture has come to Edinburgh.

The colourful sculpture, which aims to mimic a black hole, took six days to make and used a total of 30,000 balloons, with the help of three skilled artists and ten volunteers.

It is suspended at the Grand Gallery in the National Museum of Scotland.

The process for building the impressive structure involves a lot of earplugs and protective tape and uses a similar technique to weaving.

American artist Jason Hackenworth said that he wanted his installation, called Event Horizon, to create something so big that it got people to stop in their tracks.

He said: "The idea is to stop time. To stop the compulsive thoughts, stop worrying about what is happening today or what happened yesterday and just stand still in a moment of pure silence in awe.

"I wanted to create something so massive and astounding that people would be so awe-struck for that moment in time and would stop to just be there in the moment.

"The process to make the sculpture hurts everything.

"We cover our fingers with protective tape, we wear knee pads because we are on our knees all day and use earplugs because of the noise of the popping balloons. "

Amanda Tyndall, Edinburgh International Science Festival director, hopes that those who see it will be awe-struck by the huge installation.

She said: "The festival explores the theme of life, existence and our place in the universe and we wanted a really huge centrepiece to celebrate our 30th birthday.

"We're hoping audiences will come in here, stand underneath it and be awe-inspired and take a moment out of their busy lives to contemplate their own existence."

