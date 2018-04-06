Motorcyclist left seriously injured after crash with car
The collision happened shortly after 1pm on Main Street in Kelty, Fife, on Friday.
A motorcyclist has been left seriously injured after colliding with a car in Fife.
The crash happened shortly after 1pm on Main Street in Kelty and the road has been shut.
The male motorcyclist has been taken to Ninewells Hospital but the extent of his injuries is unclear.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Fife road policing officers are in attendance at Main Street, Kelty, after a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle.
"The Kelty Bridge end of Main St will remain closed for the foreseeable future while collision investigations take place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.