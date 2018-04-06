Woman shot with rubber bullet by police at Scots castle

The 48-year-old was not seriously injured in the shooting at Craigmillar Castle on Saturday.

Shooting: Police shot woman with baton round (file pic). ©SNS Group

Officers who shot a woman with a rubber bullet at a Scottish castle are under investigation.

The 48-year-old was not seriously injured in the incident at Craigmillar Castle in Edinburgh on Saturday.

She was arrested at the scene by officers, who closed off the area to the public.

The woman was shot with a non-lethal bullet used to subdue suspects known as a baton round.

The incident is being examined by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, which is obligated to investigate every incident where police fire their guns in Scotland.

A Pirc spokesman said: "We are investigating an incident involving a 48-year-old woman within the grounds of Craigmillar Castle where a baton round was fired by an officer.

"The woman received an injury which did not require hospital treatment and was subsequently arrested by police.

"The incident was referred to the Pirc by Police Scotland and a report on the commissioner's findings will be submitted to the deputy chief constable in due course."

