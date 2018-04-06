One car involved in accident on busy Edinburgh road

A car collided with a lamppost in Fountainbridge on Friday evening.

Crash: No one was seriously injured in the accident. STV

One car has been involved in an accident in Edinburgh on Friday afternoon.

The driver appears to have collided with a lamppost in Fountainbridge at around 5.30pm.

Emergency services were in attendance to help rescue the driver from the car.

A police spokesman said that there were no serious injuries in the crash.

