Emergency services attend fire at Edinburgh restaurant
The fire broke out at around 9.15pm on Friday night, near Haymarket.
Scottish fire and Rescue service attended a fire at an Edinburgh restaurant on Friday night.
Emergency services received the call just after 9.15pm on Friday, that a fire had broken out on Dalry Road, near Haymarket train station.
The fire is believed to be at the Sombrero Burrito Bar and the road surrounding is closed while SFRS attend.
A spokeswoman for SFRS said: "At 9.16pm, we received a call that a fire had broken out on Dalry Road, Edinburgh.
"There are currently three appliances and one high appliance in attendance."
