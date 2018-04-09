Young boy dies in hospital after falling ill on street

Emergency services were called to Constitution Street in Edinburgh following the alert.

Edinburgh: A cordon was put in place. Google 2018/Police Scotland

A young boy has died after falling ill on a street.

Emergency services were called to Constitution Street in Edinburgh at 5.40pm on Saturday.

The boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children but died shortly after.

Officers closed the road for several hours following the incident.

The death is not thought to be suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were in attendance at Constitution Street at around 5.40pm on Saturday after a child was taken unwell.

"The boy was taken to the Sick Kids Hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances and the death is currently being treated as unexplained."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.