Football coach's skull fractured after attack on night out

Scott Garriock needed stitches after the assault near the Rat Pack Piano Bar in Edinburgh.

Attack: He was left in a pool of blood.

A football coach suffered a fractured skull and required stitches after being attacked on a night out.

Scott Garriock was assaulted near the Rat Pack Piano Bar on Shandwick Place in Edinburgh.

The 52-year-old had been out with a friend at La Vida nightclub before he was attacked at a taxi rank shortly after 3am on Sunday, April 1.

Mr Garriock, who is a football coach for Tynecastle FC, was left in a pool of blood following the assault.

He said: "A guy hit me and there was blood everywhere.

"The guy's friend was standing next to me ready to kick me until he saw I was badly bleeding.

"I lost a fair bit of blood. There was blood still on the pavement the next day.

"I'm raging because I woke up in the hospital at 10am on the Sunday morning and I had lost my memory from 3am. I can't remember who did this.

"I had a great night and it only takes two stupid individuals to do that."

Angry: He was on a night out with a friend.

Mr Garriock said his ten-year-old daughter was left horrified when she saw her father after the street attack.

"If my friend Jamie wasn't there it could have been a lot worse," he said.

"My ten-year-old daughter seeing me in that state was quite upsetting.

"If there was an argument or something then I would understand but there was nothing like that and this happened for no reason whatsoever - it all happened within three seconds."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to Shandwick Place at 3.20am and an ambulance was required."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.