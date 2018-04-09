Vandals smash windows of 16 cars in city wrecking spree

Police say the 'sheer scale of damage caused is completely unacceptable'.

Police: Cars targeted across city. PA

Police have launched an appeal after 16 cars were vandalised in Edinburgh.

The cars were targeted in the Grange, Morningside and Newington areas overnight from Saturday, April 7 and Sunday, April 8.

The vehicles had their windows smashed, or had attempts made to smash them.

Sixteen incidents have been reported to police, but they believe more vehicles may have been damaged.

Officers are treating the incidents as linked, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Craig Rogerson said: "This is a shocking number of vandalisms in a usually quiet area, and the sheer scale of the damage caused is completely unacceptable.

"This damage has not only caused inconvenience and upset to a large number of residents, but also caused a number of police resources to be diverted in order to investigate.

"We are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

We would ask that anyone, particularly those who were in the area on the evening of Saturday 7 or early hours of Sunday 8, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1245 of Sunday, April 8.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be anonymously on 0800 555 111.

