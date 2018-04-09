Five-year-old boy struck by car near Peebles Hydro Hotel

The child was seriously injured following the incident on the A72 Innerleithen Road.

Police: The accident happened near the road leading the Peebles Hydro hotel. Google

A five-year-old boy has been seriously injured after he was struck by a car near the Peebles Hydro Hotel.

Police Scotland said the incident happened around 7.45pm on Sunday on the A72 Innerleithen Road.

A Vauxhall Insignia car, which was travelling east, hit the boy near the west entrance to the Peebles Hydro.

He was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh with serious injuries.

Sergeant Neil Inglis, of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit based at Galashiels, said: "As a result of this collision the young boy sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

"I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

"Similarly anyone with information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries is asked to get in touch."

The road was closed for approximately three hours whilst investigations were conducted at the scene.

Anyone who witnesses the incident is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit at Galashiels via 101, quoting incident number 3660 of 8 April.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.