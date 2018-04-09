  • STV
  • MySTV

Mother in car seat warning after baby's seizure scare

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Kirsti Clark's newborn daughter Harper stopped breathing during a fit on April 4.

A mother has spoken out about safety guidelines for babies after her newborn had a seizure and stopped breathing possibly due to spending too long in a car seat.

Kirsti Clark and her husband travelled home to Falkirk from Glasgow on Wednesday, April 4, to discover their three-week-old daughter Harper was having a fit.

As a result of rush-hour traffic, baby Harper had spent more than an hour in her car seat during the journey, which doctors later said could have caused the seizure and breathing difficulties.

Harper was rushed to hospital by Ms Clark, who was "hysterical" with worry, and the baby was resuscitated by doctors. The newborn has since fully recovered.

But Ms Clark insists she has never come across any guidance saying car seats could cause breathing difficulties for newborns.

She said she wanted to share her story to stop the same ordeal happening to any other families.

Ms Clark told STV News: "This is the third newborn car seat we have bought from newborn to infant age.

"I've never once been told a child should not be in a car seat for any length of time."

In her research, she came across guidance indicating that babies should not be in a car seat for more than two hours but this is due to issues around babies' spines.

She explained: "Nowhere in the instruction booklets or any guidance that we've seen online has there been anything mentioned about breathing difficulties.

"It all seems to be about curvature of the spine and the baby being uncomfortable in the car seat for a long period of time rather than restricting breathing or oxygen."

Harper: Three-week-old baby girl spent too long in car seat.
Harper: Three-week-old baby girl spent too long in car seat. STV

However, medical professionals advised her after the incident that young babies who are unable to lift their own heads should not spend any more than an hour in a car seat.

This is because it results in reduced oxygen levels for the child due to its position in the seat.

Recalling the ordeal, Ms Clark said: "We were driving back from Glasgow to Falkirk, obviously hit rush-hour traffic. It took us over an hour to get home.

"We got home, put the (other) wee one to bed and then took Harper out of her car seat.

"She was with my husband 45 minutes before we lay her flat on the floor.

"At that point she started fitting.

"Her head went back, her back arched, her jaw clamped shut, she had foam coming from her nose and her mouth.

"I couldn't get her mouth open at all and she wasn't breathing."

"I was hysterical," she added.

Ms Clark said getting the word out to other parents about the risks of car seats was worth any criticism she or her husband may get.

"I understand we've been in the wrong here,"she said.

"We left the baby in the car seat too long under certain guidelines. As I say there are various guidelines out there.

"But we wanted to speak out - we know we'll get some criticism - but if we speak out and it may stop it happening to one more baby then that's worth it."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.