Forty firefighters battle blaze at derelict park building

The fire broke out in Silverburn Park, Leven, shortly before 6am on Tuesday.

Fife: Park blaze broke out in early hours (file pic). PA

Forty firefighters are battling a blaze at a derelict building in a Fife park.

Eleven fire engines were at the scene as of 8.30am, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

Police are managing traffic around the park near Lundin Golf Club in Lundin Links.

Fife Council described the fire as "significant" and the A915 is shut at Blacketyside Farm.

A spokeswoman for the SFRS said: "The fire in a derelict building is still ongoing.

"We were called at 6.03am and we have 11 fire engines there at the moment."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "We were called at 6.45am and we're there to manage traffic."

