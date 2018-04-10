Body found floating in river prompts police investigation
Emergency services were alerted to the discovery in the Water of Leith in Edinburgh.
A body has been found floating in a river in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were alerted to the discovery in the Water of Leith at 7.20am on Tuesday.
Officers are still recovering the body.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called out to Glenogle Road at around 7.20am on Tuesday following the discovery of a body within the Water of Leith.
"Officers and other emergency services are currently in attendance to recover the body and inquiries are continuing."
