Body found floating in river prompts police investigation

Emergency services were alerted to the discovery in the Water of Leith in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh: Police were called to Water of Leith. PA

A body has been found floating in a river in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were alerted to the discovery in the Water of Leith at 7.20am on Tuesday.

Officers are still recovering the body.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called out to Glenogle Road at around 7.20am on Tuesday following the discovery of a body within the Water of Leith.

"Officers and other emergency services are currently in attendance to recover the body and inquiries are continuing."

