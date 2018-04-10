Fears grow for man with epilepsy missing from city home 

Callum Crichton, 36, was last seen in Joppa, Edinburgh, at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Fears are growing for a man who suffers from epilepsy after he was reported missing from his Edinburgh home.

Since then he has not been home and concern is growing for his welfare.

Officers are now asking anyone who may have seen Mr Crichton to please get in contact.

He is described as being a white man around 6ft tall, of stocky build with short dark hair.

He was wearing black Nike tracksuit trousers, a dark t-shirt with a Star Wars logo and cream jacket. He was carrying a blue holdall-style bag.

He is known to travel on the bus around the Portobello, Princess Street, George Street and Waverly Bridge areas of Edinburgh.

Constable Kris O'Donnell of Craigmillar police station said: "We're keen to speak to anyone who may have seen Callum since Monday around 4.30pm.

"Callum is vulnerable due to his health condition and we would like to trace him as quickly as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

"Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident number 2724 of April 9."

