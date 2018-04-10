Star Wars casting company looking for Scottish extras

Uni-versal Extras seeks new talent for 'exciting projects' to be filmed in Scotland.

Last Jedi: Agency worked on Star Wars film (file pic).

A casting agency is looking to bring in extras for "exciting projects" being filmed in Scotland.

Uni-versal Extras is holding an open casting in Edinburgh on Saturday with an eye to adding new talent to its books.

The company, based in Pinewood Studios, has previously provided extras for blockbuster films such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Justice League and Paddington 2.

Amy Leyshon, the firm's events coordinator said: "We have some exciting projects coming up in and around Edinburgh and across Scotland, so are looking for people to come and register to work as supporting artists with us.

"We look forward to meeting everyone."

The casting will take place from 10am - 4pm on Saturday at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Edinburgh's High Street.

No prior experienced is needed, but applicants must be aged at least 16½ and be legally allowed to work in the UK.

Those interested are asked to create an account on universalextras.co.uk before attending the open casting.

