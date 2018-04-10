Missing man with epilepsy found day after disappearance
Callum Crichton, 36, had last been seen in Morton Street, Joppa, on Monday.
A man has been traced a day after he went missing from his Edinburgh home.
Callum Crichton, 36, had last been seen in Morton Street, Joppa, at around 4.30pm on Monday.
Mr Crichton has epilepsy and concerns were growing for his welfare.
A public appeal was launched and on Tuesday evening police said Mr Crichton had been found.
A spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh are happy to confirm that Callum Crichton, missing from Joppa since Monday was traced safe and well earlier this evening, Tuesday April 10.
"Officers wish to thank media and public for their assistance with this appeal."
