Abandoned dog tied to pole and left to freeze in woods

A dog walker found the animal, named Bonnie, on Friday morning.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Robyn Gray said: "The poor dog was freezing and scared but we were able to get her over to our centre in Balerno and she is doing well.

"She was wearing a black and gold harness when she was found.

"We would ask anyone who recognises Bonnie to contact us as we are keen to identify her owner and establish how she came to be there.

"Bonnie is super friendly dog and we will continue to care for her until we can find her a loving new home."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999.

