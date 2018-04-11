Scots woman 'had sex with 14-year-old boy in US hotel'

Sarah Louise McGill, from Edinburgh, was held following the alleged incident in Florida.

Sarah McGill: She has a hypnotherapist business in Edinburgh. Orange County Sheriff's Office

A Scottish woman has been charged after allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old boy in America.

Sarah Louise McGill, from Edinburgh, was held by police following the alleged incident in Florida.

According to US media reports, the 28-year-old, who runs her own hypnotherapist business in Edinburgh, was said to have been approached by the teenager who was looking for a prostitute.

McGill and the boy allegedly started texting each other before they arranged to meet in a Marriott hotel room in Orlando.

The victim told police McGill had met him on the first floor of the hotel near the elevator for $480 (£340) before taking him up to her room.

McGill, who has been released on bail, has had to hand over her passport to ensure she doesn't leave Florida before her trial.

