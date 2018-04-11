House door deliberately set on fire with person inside

The blaze was started at a home on Limefield Place in Boghall, West Lothian.

Boghall: Occupant extinguished the fire. Google 2018

The front door of a house has deliberately been set on fire with a person inside.

The incident happened at a home on Limefield Place in Boghall, West Lothian.

Officers said the occupant of the house extinguished the blaze, which happened at 10.30pm on Monday, before alerting police.

Detective constable Craig Ireland said: "Fortunately no one was injured during this incident and no extensive damage was caused.

"However, this could have been a far more serious matter, had the fire spread.

"We would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on Monday evening to contact police immediately.

"Similarly, if you can help us identify the culprits then please also get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

