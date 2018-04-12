Three-mile queues after crash near Queensferry Crossing
The four-car collision happened a short distance north of the bridge on the M90.
A four-vehicle crash near the Queensferry Crossing caused rush hour delays for drivers.
The collision happened a short distance north of the bridge on the M90 near Pitreavie, Fife, at around 6am on Thursday.
Police closed both southbound lanes of the road, causing three-mile queues back to Halbeath.
Traffic was forced to pass the crash on the hard shoulder until one lane was cleared at around 7.30am.
A separate collision on the M90 northbound at Masterton also caused delays on Thursday morning.
