Three-mile queues after crash near Queensferry Crossing

Delays: Collision caused three-mile tailbacks. Traffic Scotland

A four-vehicle crash near the Queensferry Crossing caused rush hour delays for drivers.

The collision happened a short distance north of the bridge on the M90 near Pitreavie, Fife, at around 6am on Thursday.

Police closed both southbound lanes of the road, causing three-mile queues back to Halbeath.

Traffic was forced to pass the crash on the hard shoulder until one lane was cleared at around 7.30am.

A separate collision on the M90 northbound at Masterton also caused delays on Thursday morning.

