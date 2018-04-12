Two boys, 14, 'attempt to steal motorbike' on George Street

The teenagers were arrested over incident with a biker in Edinburgh at 11am on Thursday.

St Andrew Square: Incident happened at junction. Google

A pair of 14-year-old boys have been arrested after allegedly threatening a biker and trying to steal his motorcycle on one of Edinburgh's busiest streets.

The incident took place on George Street, at the junction with St Andrew Square, at around 11am on Thursday.

The 27-year-old male biker had stopped at traffic lights at the time of the alleged attempt.

Two teenage boys have now been arrested over the alleged attempted robbery and enquiries are ongoing.

Detectives are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

A spokesman for the police said: "Those who may have information which can assist with the ongoing investigation can contact Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident number 1050 of April 12."

Alternatively, anyone with information can report it anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

