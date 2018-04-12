Spanish consulate protester shouted 'free Catalonia'

Sean Clerkin, 57, is accused of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Consulate: The incident is alleged to have taken place inside the building. Google 2018

A protester walked into the Spanish consulate shouting "free Catalonia" and "this is a fascist state", Edinburgh Sheriff Court has heard.

Sean Clerkin, 57, of Barrhead, is accused of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at the consulate in North Castle Street, Edinburgh, on September 27 last year and placing members of the public and staff in a state of fear and alarm.

Mr Clerkin denies the charge.

The consulate's security guard, Polina Alexanderspotter, 42, gave evidence at the trial on Thursday.

Ms Alexanderspotter said the man came to the door of the building and said he needed some information about a visa and she let him in asking "Can I help you?".

She said the he man then shouted: "Come on guys, come in" and several people entered the consulate.

She added: "I heard a male voice shouting 'Bring me the Spanish consul'.

"I was concerned about my safety and other people's safety.

"There was a tall guy holding an object and thought it was a weapon, but it turned out to be a camera."

There was a Spanish family and Pakistani family in the building, but after the initial disruption, she said: "I think they realised it was a protest and not a massacre".

The guard identified Clerkin as the man who had sought admission and then called in the other people.

Defence solicitor, John Flanagan, put it to her: "This was no a terrorist incident. It was a protest.

"This man was demonstrating peacefully, protesting against what was happening in Spain".

She replied: "No."

The trial, before Sheriff Alistair Noble, was adjourned until May 24.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.