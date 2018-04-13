Two men arrested after £60,000 cocaine and cannabis find

Officers from Police Scotland carried out intelligence-led searches of two properties.

Bust: Two men arrested after drug recovery.

Two men have been arrested after thousands of pounds worth of illegal drugs were recovered in Fife.

Officers from Police Scotland's Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit raided two properties in Birnam Road and Mid Street Kirkcaldy where they seized half a kilo of cocaine and four kilos of cannabis on Thursday.

The men, aged 32 and 34, are appearing at court on Friday in connection with the find with a potential street value of £60,000.

Detective chief inspector Alan O'Brien said: "Thanks to vital intelligence gathered by OCCTU, large quantities of cocaine and cannabis have been seized before they could be distributed within our communities.

"Tackling organised crime, which includes drugs offences, remains one of our top priorities and whenever we receive reports of this nature we will investigate thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.