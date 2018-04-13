Man jailed for meat cleaver murder bid at King's Theatre

Gordon Moffat's victim lost a finger and suffered puncture wounds in the Edinburgh assault.

Kings Theatre: Man lost a finger after attack. Alex Orr

A man who tried to murder another man using a meat cleaver at a theatre has been jailed.

Gordon Moffat was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison after the attempted murder in the alcove of the King's Theatre in Edinburgh.

The 43-year-old tried to kill a man who was standing on Tarvit Street on Thursday, September 28.

The victim lost a finger as well as suffering puncture wounds in the assault.

Detective constable Andy Cory Unit said: "This was a violent and sustained attack, which left the victim with a life-changing injury.

"The violence reduction unit conducted a thorough investigation and Moffat was quickly identified, leading to a swift arrest.

"His sentence reflects the joint commitment of both Police Scotland and Crown Office in removing violent offenders, particularly those who use weapons, from our communities."

