Police appeal for boy, 12, missing from home since Sunday

Jamie Boyd was last seen on Sunday evening in Gracemount, Edinburgh.

Missing: 12-year-old Jamie Boyd has been missing since Sunday evening.

A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from his home in Edinburgh.

Jamie Boyd was last seen at around 6.20pm on Sunday near the Toby Carvery in Howdenhall Road, Gracemount.

He has failed to make any contact with friends or family since.

Jamie is described as white, of slim build with short light brown-coloured hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey North Face hoody, jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Officers are now appealing for information and anyone who can help trace Jamie is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.

Inspector Liz McClellan said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Jamie's welfare and are eager to trace him.

"I would ask anyone who has seen or spoken to Jamie since he was last seen at around 6.20pm on Sunday evening to get in touch with officers.

"Equally anyone with information that can help us trace his current whereabouts is asked to contact us immediately."

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

