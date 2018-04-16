Missing boy, 12, found safe and well in Edinburgh

A search was launched for Jamie Boyd after he was last seen on Sunday evening.

Found: Jamie was traced overnight.

A 12-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Edinburgh has been found safe.

Police launched a search for Jamie Boyd after he was last seen near the Toby Carvery in Howdenhall Road, Gracemount on Sunday evening.

He failed to make contact with family or friends after going missing.

Police Scotland have now announced Jamie was found safe and well in the Edinburgh area during the night.

