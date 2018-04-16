  • STV
  • MySTV

Johnnie Walker whisky visitor centre to be built in city

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran Kaye Nicolson Kaye Nicolson

Diageo said the £150m plan is Scotland's largest investment in whisky tourism.

Centre: New attraction in Edinburgh.
Centre: New attraction in Edinburgh. Diageo

Drinks giant Diageo is to construct a new whisky visitor centre in Edinburgh as part of a £150m investment.

The Johnnie Walker visitor experience aims to bring to life "the story of the world's most popular Scotch whisky" and welcome millions of visitors each year.

Diageo will also upgrade facilities in its existing network of 12 distilleries in order to boost whisky tourism.

The firm said the £150m plan, which will be implemented over three years, is Scotland's biggest single investment in whisky tourism.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWOlWDHkm_A | youtube

As well as the new centre in Edinburgh, four distilleries which produce Johnnie Walker will form part of a Scotland-wide tour based on the drink.

Glenkinchie, Cardhu, Caol Ila and Clynelish distilleries represent four regional flavour variations of whisky, Lowland, Speyside, Island and Highland respectively.

Diageo said the plans will provide fresh opportunities for unemployed young people to learn new skills.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1408040-salmon-and-scotch-whisky-exports-soar-to-record-levels/ | default

Politicians have welcomed the investment, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying: "This significant investment will not only help attract more tourists to Scotland, offering world class visitor experiences, but it also underlines the fundamental importance of the whisky sector to Scotland's economy.

"Last week, I launched Scotland is Now, a new campaign that will put Scotland in the international spotlight and showcase the country's world-leading assets, such as whisky, to a global audience.

"Today's announcement highlights to the world that Scotland is a leading destination for tourists and business investors."

Scottish secretary David Mundell said: "Whisky is hugely important to Scotland's economy, it is not just our biggest export, but an iconic product which draws visitors here from around the world. 

"The UK Government is wholehearted in its support for the industry - we froze duty rates again at the last Budget, and are determined to open up new markets around the world as we leave the EU. I welcome Diageo's major new investment. 

"It is hugely exciting, not just for Scotland but for whisky drinkers around the world who want to learn more about the history and traditions of our national drink."

'For decades to come our distilleries will play a big role in attracting more international visitors to Scotland.'
Ivan Menezes, Diageo chief executive

Diageo chief executive, Ivan Menezes, said: "Scotch is at the heart of Diageo, and this new investment reinforces our ongoing commitment to growing our Scotch whisky brands and supporting Scotland's tourism industry.

"For decades to come our distilleries will play a big role in attracting more international visitors to Scotland. 

"I am also delighted we will be able to bring our knowledge and expertise to help the next generation, through mentor programmes and skills training."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.