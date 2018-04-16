Man suffers serious head injuries during street attack

The 24-year-old was assaulted on Arran Crescent in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Saturday.

Kirkcaldy: Police cordoned off street. Google 2018/SWNS

A man has been seriously injured in a street attack.

The assault happened on Arran Crescent in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries following the incident at 12.20am on Saturday.

Officers cordoned off the street while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: " A 24-year-old man sustained injuries to his head during the attack and was taken to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, where he continues to be treated.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to contact Kirkcaldy CID via 101."

