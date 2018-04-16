Armed robber points gun at 'terrified' shop staff in raid

The incident happened at Scotmid on Walter Scott Avenue in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Scotmid: Stole a three-figure sum of cash. Google 2018/PA

An armed robber pointed a gun at staff during a raid on a shop.

The incident happened at Scotmid on Walter Scott Avenue in Edinburgh at 7.20pm on Sunday.

The man stole a three-figure sum of cash after a handgun was used to threaten the workers.

He is thought to be in his 30s, 5ft 6in and of a heavy build with brown facial hair.

The man was wearing a burgundy hoodie, a black baseball cap and navy tracksuit bottoms with white stripes.

He ran off towards Gilmerton Road.

Detective constable Stevie Herd said: "Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but it was a terrifying ordeal for members of staff in the store.

"We will do everything in our power to trace this individual and, while we are making our inquiries we are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.