Primary school to reopen after roof faults repaired

New faults were found at Oxgangs Primary in Edinburgh two years after wall collapsed.

Oxgangs: The wall collapsed in 2016. Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/PA Images

Pupils will return to a primary school on Tuesday after urgent roof repairs were carried out.

More faults were found in the roof and suspended ceilings of Oxgangs Primary in Edinburgh, just over two years after the incident which led to 17 temporary school closures in the capital.

Edinburgh Council said the building had now been given the all-clear following a full independent condition survey.

The council previously criticised the Edinburgh Schools Partnership (ESP), the body which maintains the 17 PPP1 schools, for the situation.

Checks have been carried out at the other 16 schools, which will also reopen following the Easter holiday on Tuesday.

Edinburgh Council chief executive Andrew Kerr said: "I'm pleased that pupils will be able to return from their Easter holidays to Oxgangs Primary and to other PPP1 schools as normal tomorrow.

"We have always stated that health and safety is paramount and our swift and decisive action has ensured that pupils - and their parents - didn't face any disruption to their education.

"Of course, I share parents' frustration that yet more issues have come to light and we continue to press ESP for a full explanation as to this latest failure."

