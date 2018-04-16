  • STV
  • MySTV

Primary school to reopen after roof faults repaired

STV

New faults were found at Oxgangs Primary in Edinburgh two years after wall collapsed.

Oxgangs: The wall collapsed in 2016.
Oxgangs: The wall collapsed in 2016. Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/PA Images

Pupils will return to a primary school on Tuesday after urgent roof repairs were carried out.

More faults were found in the roof and suspended ceilings of Oxgangs Primary in Edinburgh, just over two years after the incident which led to 17 temporary school closures in the capital.

Edinburgh Council said the building had now been given the all-clear following a full independent condition survey.

The council previously criticised the Edinburgh Schools Partnership (ESP), the body which maintains the 17 PPP1 schools, for the situation.

Checks have been carried out at the other 16 schools, which will also reopen following the Easter holiday on Tuesday.

Edinburgh Council chief executive Andrew Kerr said: "I'm pleased that pupils will be able to return from their Easter holidays to Oxgangs Primary and to other PPP1 schools as normal tomorrow.

"We have always stated that health and safety is paramount and our swift and decisive action has ensured that pupils - and their parents - didn't face any disruption to their education.

"Of course, I share parents' frustration that yet more issues have come to light and we continue to press ESP for a full explanation as to this latest failure."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.