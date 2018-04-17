Four Scots held after Eddie Jones 'abused' at train station
The men, from Edinburgh, are accused of abusing the England rugby head coach.
Four Scottish men will appear in court accused of abusing England rugby coach Eddie Jones after the Calcutta Cup game.
Mr Jones was allegedly called a "bald c**t" at Oxford Road station in Manchester on February 25, the morning after the match, which Scotland won 25-13.
The head coach had travelled from Edinburgh Waverley to Manchester Oxford Road, when he was subjected to "abusive and threatening words".
Four men from Edinburgh, all in their 20s, will appear in court in relation to the incident after being summonsed.
Two aged 25 as well as a 23-year-old and a man, 22, are due to appear at Salford Magistrates' Court on May 16.
The men were reported for a Section 5 offence under the Public Order Act.
