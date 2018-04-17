New safety features to protect cyclists on city street

In a first for Scotland, Edinburgh city council is installing cycleway delineators.

Cycling: Delineators similar to those which will be used in Edinburgh.

New safety features to protect cyclists on Edinburgh's Leith Walk will be installed, in a Scottish first.

The cycleway delineators consist of short stretches of kerbs with collapsible bollards between them.

Similar measures have been used in London and other cities but Edinburgh will be the first city in Scotland to use them.

Previous delineators have been removed following a trial period after the council found they were not fit for purpose.

Work to install the new safety features will get under way this week.

They will be in place on the east and west side of Leith Walk at Pilrig Street and the east side of the street at Brunswick Road.

Transport convener Lesley Macinnes said: "We want to make sure our roads are as safe as they possibly can be for everyone who uses them, which is why we've worked very hard with the community and walking and cycling organisations to find the right solution to replace the armadillos.

"Similar cycleway delineators have been successfully used in other cycle-friendly cities and we're confident they'll work well on Leith Walk."

