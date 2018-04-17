Man admits trashing memorial after footballer killed

Roberto Panza, 46, destroyed a memorial dedicated to Shaun Woodburn in Edinburgh.

Shaun Woodburn: Died from head injuries after attack.

A man has admitted trashing a memorial to a footballer who was killed in a New Year's Day attack.

Roberto Panza, 46, released balloons, removed a banner and kicked over flowers left to remember Shaun Woodburn in Edinburgh.

Panza, described as a prisoner, admitted breach of the peace at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday and will be sentenced later.

He destroyed the memorial around 1am on January 2, just over a year after Mr Woodburn was killed.

Panza was seen kicking the flowers before walking to a seat outside Gladstone's Bar in Leith, where Mr Woodburn had been attacked, and making off with a banner bearing the words "Justice for Shaun Woodburn".

Mr Woodburn, 30, died after he was attacked by a teenager in the early hours of January 1. The former Bonnyrigg Rose FC suffered massive head injuries.

Mohammed Ibnomer, 18, was jailed for four years after a jury returned a verdict of culpable homicide.

Campaigners have since argued that the sentence was too short.

Defence solicitor, Stephen Mannifield, said his client's behaviour was down to the abuse of alcohol and cannabis.

Sentencing was deferred until May 1 and remanded Panza in custody.

