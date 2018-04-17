Man 'saw Kirsty Maxwell's body' moments after balcony death

A witness saw the 27-year-old after she fell to her death in Benidorm, her family have claimed.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5721739453001-police-destroyed-kirsty-maxwell-s-clothes.jpg" />

A man saw the body of a Scots woman next to a swimming pool just moments after she plunged from a balcony in Benidorm, her family have claimed.

Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston, West Lothian, died after falling from the tenth floor of the resort's Apartmentos Payma hotel on April 29.

Mrs Maxwell entered a room being used by five men from England before the incident, where she was described as being in a "state of terror".

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5523357687001-benidorm-death-husband-says-key-witnesses-not-quizzed.jpg" />

The family are looking for a new witness who is said to have seen Ms Maxwell's body at the resort's swimming pool shortly before the police arrived.

In a statement, they said: "As a result of enquiries we have new information about an English speaking man who saw Kirsty's body at the pool of My Pretty Payma/Apartmentos Payma before the police attended.

"This man was staying on the 9th floor of Hotel Presidente and was checking out the hotel that morning - Saturday April 29, 2017.

"This is a very important potential witness who we know has not been interviewed by the police."

'This is a very important potential witness who we know has not been interviewed by the police.' Family of Kirsty Maxwell

It was revealed in January that Spanish forensic officers destroyed Ms Maxwell's missing pink T-shirt and denim skirt after her death.

Her clothes were also never tested for DNA, according to the family.

Ricky Gammon, 31, Anthony Holehouse, 34, Callum Northridge, 27, and 32-year-old Daniel Bailey appeared at the Palau de Justicia in July, when they denied any involvement in her death.

Kirsty Maxwell: Her clothes were destroyed.

A fifth man, Joseph Graham, was arrested by police and held for 48 hours following Ms Maxwell's death.



He was released on bail and allowed to return to the UK.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.