Hairdresser who infected men with HIV to be sentenced

Daryll Rowe was found guilty of deliberately trying to spread the virus.

Geograph

A hairdresser who deliberately tried to infect 10 men with HIV is due to be sentenced.

Daryll Rowe became the first man in the country to be found guilty of intentionally setting out to spread the virus.

He faces a life sentence with an extended term for being a danger to the public when he appears at Brighton Crown Court on Wednesday.

Branded "grotesque" and a "sociopath" by his victims, the 27-year-old was convicted in October of 10 charges - five of grievous bodily harm with intent and five of attempting to do so.

After being diagnosed in April 2015 in his home city of Edinburgh, Rowe met men on gay dating app Grindr and had sex with eight of them in Brighton, East Sussex, between October that year and February 2016, before fleeing to the north east where he went on the run from police, targeting two more men.

His six-week trial heard he embarked on a cynical and deliberate campaign to infect men with HIV, refusing treatment and ignoring advice from doctors.

He insisted on having unprotected sex with men, claiming he was "clean".

When they refused, he tampered with condoms, tricking them into thinking he was practising safe sex.

Afterwards Rowe would become aggressive and taunted some of the men in text messages.

He repeatedly lied to authorities and would use aliases with his victims.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.