Schoolboy, 13, injured in attack by gang of men on street
The youngster suffered facial injuries during the assault in Fauldhouse, West Lothian.
A 13-year-old boy has been assaulted by a gang of men.
The attack happened on Main Street in Fauldhouse, West Lothian.
A group of men attacked the youngster at 7pm on Saturday, leaving him with facial injuries.
The boy was unable to identify the men who assaulted him.
Constable Amy Wilson said: "This assault left a young person requiring medical treatment and we are keen to trace those responsible.
"It happened on a busy road and we're certain it would have been seen by passers-by."
