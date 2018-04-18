Edinburgh Zoo's eldest Queensland koala passes away 

Yabbra, who was almost 13-years-old, had been at the zoo since 2007.

Edinburgh Zoo's eldest Queensland koala has died, it has been announced.

Yabbra was put to sleep on Sunday after continuing health related issues.

He was nearly 13-years-old, which is near the upper range of life expectancy for male koalas.

Yabbra arrived at the zoo in 2007 and has been a strong favourite with visitors.

In a statement, the zoo said: "Animal welfare is always our priority and, taking into account his quality of life and wellbeing, our veterinary team advised that Yabbra should be put to sleep to ensure he did not suffer.

"He will be greatly missed by our staff and visitors."

The koala house has been temporarily closed and will gradually reopen over the next week.

