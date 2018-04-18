Partially sighted teenager suffers verbal abuse on train

A woman hit out at the 17-year-old girl after objecting to the noise of her mobile phone.

Police: Appeal for witnesses. BTP

A partially sighted teenager was verbally abused on a train, after another passenger objected to the noise of her mobile phone reading text messages to her.

British Transport Police (BTP) are seeking the woman who shouted and swore at the 17-year-old victim on the service between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street.

The incident took place on the 7.15am service on Monday.

During the journey, the teenager's mobile phone read out text messages as it was specially adapted.

She was left shaken and distressed after a woman on the train began shouting and swearing at her.

The offender, who was carrying a light canvas bag, left at Polmont station. No further description of her is currently available.

BTP officers now wish to speak to anyone who was on the train and saw what happened.

Officers can be contacted on 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with the reference 593 of April 16.

