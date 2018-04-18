Quarry set to become Scotland's first surfing lake

Plans to transform Craigpark Quarry in Edinburgh have been recommended for approval.

Quarry: Artist's impression of new development. Wavegarden Scotland

Plans for Scotland's first artificial surfing lake have been recommended for approval by officials.

Wavegarden Scotland is seeking permission to turn the disused Craigpark Quarry, near Ratho on the outskirts of Edinburgh, into a lake which can produce waves on demand.

The development, called The Cove, would be able to generate 1000 waves an hour ranging from 80cm to 2.4m, making it more convenient than many coastal locations.

Officials have recommended councillors approve the plans at an Edinburgh city council committee meeting next week.

A report for the development management sub-committee said it was "a unique opportunity to reuse the redundant quarry".

The developers said the project will generate £11m for the local economy annually and create 129 jobs once it is operational.

Andy Hadden, the co-founder of Tartan Leisure Ltd, which is developing Wavegarden Scotland, said: "Wavegarden Scotland is an exciting project which we believe would deliver a number of economic, social and health benefits.

"We look forward to hearing the outcome of our planning submission next week.

