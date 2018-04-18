Call to commemorate cows killed in 19th-century abattoir

Animal rights charity Peta wants to install a plaque extolling the virtues of veganism.

Memorial: How the plaque would look. Peta/SWNS

An animal rights charity wants to place a plaque in memory of cows who died at a 19th century abattoir.

Peta has asked Edinburgh City Council for approval of the commemorative marker dedicated to animals killed at the newly-rediscovered slaughterhouse near the city's castle.

The charity says the plaque would read: "In Memory of all the Cows Who Suffered and Died in an Abattoir on This Very Spot: Try Vegan."

In a letter to council leader Adam McVey, Peta said the memorial would be especially fitting for Edinburgh.

It highlights the city has been recognised as the UK's Most Vegan-Friendly City because of its numerous meat-free and dairy-free restaurants.

Peta director Elisa Allen said: "Peta's plaque would memorialise the animals who died years ago at the site on King's Stables Road and remind passers-by that killing animals for their flesh is a practice that belongs firmly in the past.

"Edinburgh's restaurants offer everything from vegan haggis to veggie burgers, so there's no better place in Scotland to give vegan eating a try."

Peta - whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to eat" - said vegan eating "spares sensitive animals a terrifying death in today's abattoirs".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.